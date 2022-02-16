Postseason Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Doug Pederson, the newly hired coach of the Jaguars will call offensive plays for the Jacksonville, this season, per Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport) For fantasy purposes, this is good news. We have a fairly large sample size of Pederson calling plays, both as an OC in Kansas City, and a HC in Philadelphia. Several notes to keep in mind when projecting Jaguars fantasy players this season. Pederson likes to play a high tempo, run-first offence, and uses multiple running backs. In each of his first five seasons calling plays, he has had a top-11 rushing offence. If we us Philadelphia as a template for Doug's RB usage, James Robinson will likely be the early down back, with Travis Etienne as the passing-down back, assuming he is healthy. The one question mark with this running game is the offensive line, which was atrocious in 2021. Hopefully the Jags are able to improve that unit in the offseason. Pederson's Eagles teams were top-13 in pass attempts all five of his seasons in Philly, and top-10 in four of five. For Trevor Lawrence and the passing game in Jacksonville, again it will come down to offensive line effectiveness. In Philadelphia, Doug Pederson had elite offensive lines during his most successful seasons, including the Super Bowl winning season when Philadelphia's o-line helped Nick Foles through an improbable playoff run. There has never been a question of Lawrence's ability, and he has some good weapons around him between the running backs, Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones. Dynasty stock for Trevor Lawrence is trending upward, as two years in Pederson's system should prove fruitful, if the offensive line can improve. At this point in the off-season, Jaguars players may create some nice value for fantasy drafts in the fall, so keep an eye on the team's off-season acquisitions.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO