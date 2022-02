It wasn't just a country club, but a place filled with golf history that went up in flames Thursday morning in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Firefighters from several areas were called Thursday morning to put out a massive blaze at the clubhouse of the historic Oakland Hills Country Club. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the call came the massive fire came in around 10 a.m. As of the time of this story, the extent of damage to the 110,000-square-foot clubhouse is unknown, although there are reports circulating on social media that the building has been destroyed.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO