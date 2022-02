My great-grandfather emigrated from Japan in the early 1900s and was running a fruit and vegetable stand at Pike Place Market when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. A few months later, he was arrested by the FBI with no explanation, separated from his wife and five children and detained for nearly two years. He was moved often, and his family usually had few details about where he was being held.

