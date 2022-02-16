ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman

By Cameron Jenkins, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — A Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.

Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.

Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman , The New York Times reported.

An arrest warrant dated Feb. 9 detailed that Martinez was arrested along with Romiel Robinson, who is believed to be in a relationship with Martinez, on charges of conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder, according to The Miami Herald.

Carter’s arrest was announced by Miami police last week. He was charged with first-degree murder in Jones’s case and the attempted murder of Jones’s 3-year-old daughter, who was reportedly grazed by bullets at the time, The Times reported.

Police found a video on Carter’s phone that showed him counting money just hours after Jones’s death, saying “just another day in the office,” the news outlet noted.

Martinez’s lawyer, Fallon Zirpoli, released a statement Tuesday night denying her client’s involvement in the incident, according to the Times.

“[Martinez] has always denied any involvement in this tragedy since the first time law enforcement approached her last summer,” Zirpoli reportedly said.

