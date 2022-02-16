ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middlesex Health’s new golf analyzer could lead to a better and healthier swing

By Bob Rumbold
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhIDa_0eGNM4xR00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every nice day this time of year prompts some people’s minds to drift toward golf season, but with early golf, comes the sore muscles of a new season.

Many of us who are not golf pros have to live with the aches and pains that come from our unprofessional swings, but Middlesex Health’s K-VEST may be able to help you.

“Part of this is absolutely injury prevention, to improve their flexibility, to improve their strength,” Brian Taber, the director of physical rehabilitation for Middlesex Health, said. “But, it could also be somebody who is already out there playing and may have pain in their back, or pain in their hips or their shoulders, and what can we do to improve, so they can play without having discomfort.”

How does the K-VEST work? Taber recruited Middlesex Health’s President and CEO Vin Capece, an avid golfer, to help demonstrate.

“So, the first thing we’re going to do is look at Vin’s mobility, his body mechanics,” Taber said. “Touch down just like you are, and do some screenings to look at his range of motion and strength.”

Then we have to hook him up.

“What we’ve got is four different motion sensors.,” Taber said. “There’s one that’s going to go on his back. This one is going to go on his arm. One that’s going to sit on the back of his pelvis, and one that’s actually going to attach to his golf glove to simulate his club moving.”

Then it’s time to calibrate the K-Vest.

“Calibration in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Calibration complete.”

Now we can go. Capece takes several shots, which are then analyzed by the K-VEST to see what can be done to help him.

“Looking at this quickly, I’d say we need to work on separating his upper and lower trunk movement, so he has more difference between the two of them, which will allow him to load his body and unload his body in a better sequence that will hopefully decrease any aches and pains,” Taber said. “If you really want to make improvements, now you need to go see the golf pro to work with and say, ‘here’s what I’ve got, help me get the best swing for my limitations.””

Middlesex Health is the corporate sponsor of the 2022 CT Golf Show at the Convention Center in Hartford, where you can check out the golf analyzer. The event takes place from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb 20.

Click here for ticket information and a list of activities and exhibitors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hockey game helping teen fighting cancer

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Tonight a group of high school students are fighting cancer by hitting the rink … Raising money for a teen suffering from the disease… Over at the Cromwell ice rink the Terriers didn’t just play any old hockey game, but one in honor of their hero… Andrew Spada. Dominic Violette, a […]
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Middletown, CT
Sports
WTNH

Waterbury and Hartford extend school mask mandate

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury and Hartford school districts decided to keep school mask mandates in place after the state mandate expires on Feb 28. Students and staff in Hartford Public Schools can expect to keep their mask requirement until April, 1, according to officials at Hartford Public Schools. The Waterbury Board of Education voted […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesex Health#The K Vest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Accident closes Route 6 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 6 in Bristol was closed late Saturday night after a vehicle struck a utility pole. Bristol Police say the road was closed between West and Pound Streets. The pole, which supports significant electrical infrastructure to a nearby factory complex, was broken in half in the accident. Eversource […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

DATTCO suspending commuter bus services after failed contract talks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Come Monday, Feb. 21, some commuters will have to find a new route to get where they need to go. While some DATTCO bus routes were suspended on Sept. 4, 2021, the bus company wanted to continue service. Now, however, they say they just can’t afford it. Commuters will have to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers seek bipartisan deal on child mental health bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers on Friday unveiled the beginnings of what they pledged will be a major overhaul of mental health services for children in Connecticut, an issue some repeatedly called a “crisis” that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The roughly 100-page bill being offered […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Dozens arrested during health care protest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big protest took place in Hartford Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of protestors from a health care union shut down the streets near the state Capitol and 24 people were arrested. The home health care aides provide care to people who are homebound, and they say they wanted to speak directly to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy