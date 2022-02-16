Suspect accused of stabbing man in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in the head in Warren.

Police arrested Zulekha Williamson, 42, on a felonious assault charge.

According to a police report, the charge is in connection to a man’s stabbing Tuesday night in the 1200 block of Highland Ave. SW. Police said the caller who reported the stabbing took the victim, a 68-year-old man, to the hospital.

Police said the caller told investigators that Williamson caused the man’s injuries.

According to the report, the man was covered in blood and had a severe cut above his eye and on his head above his ear.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.