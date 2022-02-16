ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHBpQ_0eGNLsbN00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland fan guide

Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old Taylor is now signed through the 2026 season. He had one year left on his previous contract.

“The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said. “I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Taylor said Wednesday he was “very appreciative.”

“Of course, this isn’t all about me,” he said. “This is about all the people in the building who are working toward a really solid future for all of us. And so I’m excited for everybody, you know, because I certainly feel like the future is bright. There’s a lot to build on.”

Taylor said the deal got done Tuesday.

“It didn’t take long,” he said of the contract process. “We were on the same page. I’m happy here. My family is happy here. I love coming into the building every day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Steelers hire former coach who is suing the NFL

The Steelers announced on Saturday that Brian Flores, who announced on February 1 that he was suing the NFL and three of its teams, will be their new Senior Defensive Assistant and Linebackers coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Old Taylor#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nba#The Los Angeles Rams#Nexstar Media Inc
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy