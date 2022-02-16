ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Increased reward offered in 2021 unsolved murder of Knoxville teen

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLhh9_0eGNLi1L00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One year after a 15-year-old Knoxville girl was shot and killed, investigators have increased the reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been brought in the death of 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad, who was shot outside of her home on Selma Avenue on Feb. 16, 2021 .

‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Sister remembers 15-year-old gun violence victim

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information regarding the murder. The Knoxville FBI field office had previously offered a reward of $5,000 for information on the deaths of Muhammad and 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr .

Investigators believe that occupants of a blacked-out car shot Janaria before fleeing the scene.

‘Full of life and joy’: Family, friends attend funeral of Janaria Muhammad

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 , go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Knoxville mayor on gun violence: ‘This is the biggest issue facing our city’

A release from Knoxville Police said they are still pursuing active leads in the investigation, but continue to seek any information from the public that could assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

‘Got everything real cheap’: Knoxville man indicted over $200k worth of stolen sports collectibles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been indicted in Kentucky on charges relating to transporting stolen goods across state lines and selling merchandise knowing it was stolen.   The indictment states that Jason Cates and an unnamed, unindicted coconspirator traveled to states around Tennessee to sell and steal sports collectibles. According to the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Gun Violence#Smartphone App#Crime Stoppers#Knoxville Fbi#Knoxville Police
WATE

Third suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in connection with the murder of rapper Young Dolph is now wanted in Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. Marshals arrested Shundale Barnett along with accused killer Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana. Barnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven with Johnson when he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Tennessee father and son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son from Middle Tennessee are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol. Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy