Music can be a source of solace, but it can also be distressing and reveal the ugly truth. We can't only listen to music that assures us that everything will be fine; we need art that depicts reality as it is, which, to be honest, isn't pretty! Eddie Cohn is a genuine, realistic musician who opted to depict life and society as it is in his album "Dystopian Days" to mirror the chaos of the last few years.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO