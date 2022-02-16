Tierney: 'The sport that has undergone the most change for the worse is the NBA'

Baseball has undergone massive changes in recent years in terms of its in-game experience, with defensive shifts and strikeouts becoming much more prevalent than years past.

In hockey, the trapezoid was implemented, goalies’ leg pad regulation sizes were shrunk, and 3-on-3 overtime was brought in to increase open ice and scoring.

But Tierney says no sport has seen more of a makeover than the NBA, and not for the better.

“When you look at the big picture…the sport that has undergone the most change for the worst is the NBA,” Tierney said on Wednesday’s show. Every game changes. Every game evolved. But then there’s a sense that guys aren’t competing, that’s when it’s no longer enjoyable.”

The NBA has tried to make the regular season more meaningful by regulating load management and discussing possible midseason tournaments, but even when ignoring the in-game changes that have happened, basketball has changed immensely. Tierney doesn’t dislike all of it, but sometimes the effort level isn’t there on a nightly basis.

“Some of the aesthetics of the game now are beautiful,” Tierney said. “When you watch Durant do his thing, when you watch Steph Curry do his thing, it is beautiful.

“And I’m not going to misremember what we watched. As much as we loved the 80s and 90s, the 90s were hard, and it was made hard by the Knicks…we loved it because we didn’t know better.”

The 3-pointer and shots at the rim in an attempt to get to the free throw line have all but eliminated the midrange jumpers and long 2-pointers, but more than those changes that concerns Tiki and Tierney are the level of intensity during regular season games, as many star-studded teams try to preserve their energy before an inevitable playoff berth.

“The competition doesn’t pick up until it matters,” Tiki said. “But shouldn’t every game matter? Because people are going to be entertained, and you’re not entertaining them.”

