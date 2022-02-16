ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to attract talent during 'The Great Resignation'

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how to attract talent despite...

jg-tc.com

psychologytoday.com

The Great Resignation and Workplace Culture

Workplace culture matters more than you might imagine. In this time of unprecedented challenge and change, culture directly determines whether an organization will thrive, merely survive, or cease to exist. Skilled healthcare leaders understand the importance of fostering a people-centric organizational culture. Those who put finances over people risk extinction.
ECONOMY
The Register-Guard

The Great Resignation’s unquiet desperation

Henry David Thoreau noted in 1854, “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.”. It’s 168 years later, and that desperation is no longer so quiet. The Great Resignation is real. I worry less about job vacancies than about the workers who plan to quit tonight. I can’t help wondering whether I will have been their last customer.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Here’s how to get Black employees to stay, despite The Great Resignation

La Toya Haynes is the director of Racial Equity at Intuit. Call it the Great Resignation, call it the “I-quit” movement, call it post-pandemic burnout — whatever we label it, employees are leaving their jobs. In November 2021 alone, 4.5 million workers quit. The Great Resignation has...
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Editorial: The Growing Effects of the 'Great Resignation'

John Salvadore, the managing partner of GRN Coastal, a leading recruitment firm specializing in the distribution/manufacturing sectors, has placed hundreds of clients over the years but rarely has he seen the rise in the number of open positions. “We’re busier now than we’ve ever been,” he says. “We’re carrying 30...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Navigating the Great Resignation as a jaded millennial

Last month, The New York Times ran an article boiling down the “Great Resignation” to “peer pressure” that made millions of Americans quit their jobs. After soliciting the opinions of five business owners, CBS’s “60 Minutes” determined the “Big Quit” was a “worker problem.”
BOSTON, MA
Forbes

Three Questions To Turn The Great Resignation Into The Great Opportunity

Shane Jackson, President of Jackson Healthcare, a $1.5 billion healthcare staffing and technology company built on a values-led culture. For decades, people living under communism sought to escape their countries and flee to the West. The communist governments went to extreme lengths to keep their citizens from leaving. The most famous example of this is the Berlin Wall.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

How Commercial Real Estate Leaders Can Navigate The Great Resignation

CEO and Cofounder of Leonardo247, an operations and maintenance platform for automating policies, tasks & workflows in apartment operations. The biggest problem in multifamily real estate is not the pandemic, rent abatement or vacancies. From my perspective, it’s employee turnover — a problem that is being exacerbated by the Great Resignation.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

How Small-Business Owners Can Pivot To Attract Talented Employees

Betsy Dougert is VP of External Relations at SCORE, resource partner to SBA and mentors to America's small businesses. Connect with Betsy. In October 2021, 4.2 million U.S. workers quit their jobs, and the small-business community likely felt this impact most dramatically. Small businesses often run on tight margins and with no extra staff to absorb shocks like this. Now, “Help Wanted” signs are decorating the windows of restaurants and shops, and some businesses are reducing their hours to compensate for short staffing. This past summer, job openings surged above 10 million for the first time in recorded history, which further highlights the extent of the cross-industry labor shortage.
SMALL BUSINESS
