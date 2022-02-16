ShopRite in Marmora, NJ, Recalls Ground Beef Over Contamination Concerns

With the small game season coming to a close next Saturday, February 26 (where did the winter go?) there’s one week remaining for a final rabbit hunt or two. This point in the season is most challenging for several reasons, the primary being bunny numbers are at their lowest ebb. This is compounded by the critter’s stratospheric sense of alert as it’s the favorite quarry of, among other predators, foxes, owls, and red-tailed hawks. Then there are the late February capricious weather patterns, namely high winds, rains, maybe some snow, and temperatures ranging from near balmy to below freezing.
