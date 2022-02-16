Christian Brose, Chief Strategy Officer of Anduril Industries, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth, Tech Portfolio Expansion

Richard Milam says it’s time for Orlando to be “brutally honest.”. Milam, the founder of Orlando-based Enablesoft and its CEO before it was acquired in 2019, currently serves as executive chairman of the Entrepreneurs Alliance of Orlando, a group of successful entrepreneurs vying to help build investment-grade companies in Central Florida. The group on Jan. 20 released an 11-page report called “The Opportunity Orlando Call to Action” that details the need for more high-wage jobs in Central Florida’s economy and the need for more successful entrepreneurs and tech firms to create those jobs.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO