Christian Brose, Chief Strategy Officer of Anduril Industries, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth, Tech Portfolio Expansion

By William McCormick
ExecutiveBiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Brose, chief strategy officer for Anduril Industries, was named to the list of 2022 Wash100 Award winners, the highest honor in all of government contracting (GovCon), for his leadership and strategic vision for innovation and expanding the company’s technical capability portfolio for its customers. Executive Mosaic is pleased to recognize...

blog.executivebiz.com

MyChesCo

Trucendent Welcomes Sheri Perkins as Chief Strategy/Solutions Officer

BERWYN, PA — Trucendent announced that Sheri Perkins recently joined the firm as Chief Strategy/Solutions Officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for ensuring the efficient access to, and delivery of, solutions within Trucendent’s network for enabling advisors to seamlessly manage the full wealth transfer process.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

The Key to Achieving Your Company's Growth Strategies Is Talent

Most companies have goals for growth each year. This might include more customers for existing products or an expansion of current business offerings. To support this growth, you need more talent. Unfortunately, the labor market is incredibly competitive right now. In addition, the Great Resignation is exacerbating the situation. According...
ECONOMY
The Press

Linqto Chief Growth Officer Susan Miller

Private Investment Platform Linqto Names Susan Miller Chief Growth Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, the leading digital investment platform for private technology market securities, announced the appointment of Susan Miller as Chief Growth Officer. Miller will lead Linqto's growth and marketing initiatives with particular focus on attracting more accredited investors to the platform and expanding the Linqto ecosystem.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cornerstone Names Srinivasa Ogireddy Chief Technology Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022-- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, announced today the appointment of Srinivasa (Srini) Ogireddy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ogireddy will be responsible for advancing the company’s technology strategy and reinforcing its high-growth environment for the rapid delivery of innovative cloud solutions to Cornerstone’s 6,000 customers worldwide. Ogireddy succeeds Cornerstone veteran Mark Goldin, who is retiring from the company this month.
BUSINESS
The Press

DEVELOPLUS NAMES JEANNE NICODEMUS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developlus Inc., a California-based hair care and color corporation, announced it has appointed Jeanne Nicodemus as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kiran Agrey served as Chief Executive Officer and President since January 2017 and will now occupy the role of Chairwoman for Developlus.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Edtech company Cengage Group names publishing veteran as new chief technology officer

Global education technology company Cengage Group has named Chelsea Valentine as chief technology officer (CTO). Valentine was formerly the first CTO of textbook publisher Macmillan Learning, and she joins Cengage from Yonder, an artificial intelligence communications startup, where she oversaw the consolidation of the company’s technology and product organizations.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Orlando entrepreneurs list strategies for tech growth

Richard Milam says it’s time for Orlando to be “brutally honest.”. Milam, the founder of Orlando-based Enablesoft and its CEO before it was acquired in 2019, currently serves as executive chairman of the Entrepreneurs Alliance of Orlando, a group of successful entrepreneurs vying to help build investment-grade companies in Central Florida. The group on Jan. 20 released an 11-page report called “The Opportunity Orlando Call to Action” that details the need for more high-wage jobs in Central Florida’s economy and the need for more successful entrepreneurs and tech firms to create those jobs.
ORLANDO, FL
Portland Tribune

OnPoint names Tim Clevenger as chief marketing officer

The executive position is a newly created role at the Oregon-based credit union. Portland-based OnPoint Community Credit Union hired marketing executive Tim Clevenger as the company's new chief marketing officer and senior vice president according to a Feb. 3 statement. OnPoint created the new executive position with the intention of...
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

VisitPittsburgh names new chief marketing officer

VisitPittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s official tourism marketing and promotion agency, announced on Wednesday it has hired a new chief marketing officer. Susan Klein, a Carnegie Mellon University alum, will be returning to Pittsburgh to fill the role, effective Feb. 14, 2022. Her hiring follows a nationwide search that the agency began in August 2021 after the previous chief marketing officer, Tom Loftus, left the organization.
PITTSBURGH, PA

