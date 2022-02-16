ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

County Executive looks to repeal ARP Plan passed by council

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

Millions of dollars in ARP funding brought Erie County leaders together Wednesday morning at the Erie County Courthouse.

Governor calls for action on plan for affordable college, workforce stability

County Executive Brenton Davis is looking to repeal the former plan passed by three Erie County Council members who are no longer serving.

Erie County leaders shared their concern about a lack of input from the public on the allocation of ARP funding.

Former County Council Chairman Carl Anderson is among those asking the public to step up.

“One of the things I would say is when we pass a $540 million dollar budget and have public hearings, not one single person shows up. When the county government spends that kind of money, I wish they would come and express themselves at that particular point in time,” said Carl Anderson, Former Chairman, Erie County Council.

While some officials say unity is wanted among County Council members, Anderson believes a repeal of the plan will only bring division.

