COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Renato Moicano has his eyes set on headlining another UFC card and knows who he wants standing across from him inside the cage. At UFC 271, Moicano (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4 UFC) tapped Alexander Hernandez with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their pay-per-view bout. The fight was originally set to take place on the prelims, but after issues at the official weigh-ins caused a fight to be canceled, their bout was moved and landed after the main card opener. Coincidentally, the winner of that kickoff fight is who Moicano has his sights set on next.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO