Tuscarawas County, OH

Board of elections rejects commissioner candidate's petition

The Times-Reporter
 8 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections has rejected the petition of a Republican candidate for county commissioner.

Matt Ritterbeck, a Lawrence Township trustee, had filed paperwork to change his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican to run in the primary for the seat currently held by Republican Al Landis.

But the board ruled Monday that he could not use the form that he did because trustee is a non-partisan position. The only way he could change parties is to vote in the Republican primary this May.

According to Gail Garbrandt, director of the board of elections, Ritterbeck is still technically a Democrat and unable to run in the Republican primary.

The board approved the petitions of the other two Republicans running for that seat for commissioner, Kristin R. Zemis of New Philadelphia and Sally Storad of Bolivar. The board also approved the petition of Democrat Laurie Green of Mineral City, who is seeking the same seat.

In addition, the board approved the petitions of all other candidates running in the May primary.

