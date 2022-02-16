ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why you'll want to spend time with "The Worst Person in the World"

By James Owen
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 8 days ago
For much of the runtime of Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” the film takes on beats that are recognizable from romantic parlor stories by Woody Allen or Whit Stillman. There’s some of the crass brashness of Judd Apatow thrown in, with extra frankness from European filmmakers who don’t shy away from sex or controversial subjects.

It’s not groundbreaking — watching white people kvetch about relationships is a classic framework — but the film is funny and has a knowing self-awareness that is mildly diverting. As it goes along and becomes darker, it will remind you of John Cassavetes or, more recently, Derek Cianfrance. Tragic but moving, and makes the picture a rewarding experience.

I mention the film’s influences upfront because it feels very American. But “The Worst Person in the World” transcends what you might otherwise think of a Norwegian awards darling. It is a cleverly constructed, accessible work that will remind you of American indie features that they, well, just don’t make anymore.

Julie (Renate Reinsve) is on the verge of 30 after a life of indecisiveness. She floats from medical school to photography to writing, leaving student debt and exasperated loved ones in her wake. This goes hand in hand with her romantic life as she moves from relationship to relationship. Always starting out intense, they cool as things become more permanent.

There’s Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), a cartoonist whose signature creation is considered sexist and boorish for the politically correct times. With Aksel and his “Bobcat” comics, the film dives into some funny self-criticism as the artist makes desperate attempts to justify his crude and vulgar comedy. He is making high art, he protests, and anyone challenging him is a gatekeeping censor.

It’s pretty funny to hear Aksel bemoan how a mainstream film version of the comic besmirches his original vision because of how they are re-drawing the bobcat’s posterior.

This plot detour also allows Julie to challenge her male partner on how comedy seems to find endless amounts of humor in the male body, but anything involving women and their bodies is sacrosanct. Challenging the notion of modern comedy isn’t subtle but it is engaging.

Then there’s Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), who’s more of a regular guy but is very mindful of climate issues and the general wastefulness of modern living. He’s nice but boring. By declaring he doesn’t want to settle or have children — very bad for the climate, you see — he has indeed settled into a numbing status quo.

Again, we’ve seen these beats before. The modern woman struggling to understand her place or direction. Julie’s problems are the problems of privileged people who don’t have to worry about money or other necessities. The problems are funny because they are existential and irrelevant all at once.

There’s no harm in watching people struggle in finding happiness with relationships because the stakes are really about self-actualization; real low on Maslow’s hierarchy.

But it works as entertainment, as it is not only universal but also largely about finding faults in our own compositions. These questions are reflexive, revealing our existence as absurd. There’s nothing much funnier than that.

Until it isn’t funny. Without revealing much about the third act of “The Worst Person in the World,” tragedy strikes. Every trifling issue addressed up to this point is turned on its head. This is where the Oscar-nominated screenplay — by Trier and Eskil Vogt — and the performances (particularly Reinsve) earn the accolades they’ve already received. The emotional heft of the story doesn’t surprise; rather it simply crescendoes into a natural conclusion.

“The Worst Person in the World” is not meant as a declarative fact, but the way characters see themselves. Without a crisis to keep us occupied, we magnify and enlarge our inner flaws, projecting them onto those around us. When we think of ourselves as bad, it’s minimized if everyone around us — especially those we are most intimate with — are worse.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, winning Reinsve best actress, and is nominated for best international feature film at this year’s Oscars in addition to its screenplay nod. I would say Reinsve deserved a nomination as well, but I am not sure who I would have cut from the best actress category to make room for her. Just a sign of how good the Academy crop is this year.

You can catch the film at Ragtag Cinema starting this weekend and I’m here to tell you “The Worst Person in the World” is someone you won’t mind spending a few hours with.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.

Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

