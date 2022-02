Have you ever seen or stayed in a real ice castle before? According to the folks on Instagram, it is one of the most amazing adventures you'll ever take right here in the U.S.! You don't have to go overseas to explore icicle-marvels, frozen caves, sculptured fountains, ride solid ice slides, sleep in beds fit for the abdominal snowman and dine in the coolest restaurants on the planet...literally. Ice Castles has your winter fairytale scheduled, all you have to do is go.

