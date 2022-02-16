ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Punta Gorda crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was killed in a motorcycle crash on US 41 North and West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda on Tuesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., officials responded to the crash that involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Austyn Marquis Richards, 29, was brought to Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic Homicide Investigators is continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story.

