Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 4 days ago

BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
KOMU

Forecast: Calmer week ahead

After ~10" of snow fell to start February in a winter wonderland, seasonal to even mild conditions are ahead for the week leading up to Valentine's Day. You have plenty of sunshine to look forward to, too. The 30-year average high for early February is 43º while the average low...
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
BBC

Bedford: Woman with baby hit by falling tree amid Storm Eunice

A woman with a baby has been seriously injured after they were hit by a falling tree. The woman was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for injuries to her lower leg and pelvis, while the baby was uninjured, the ambulance service said. The incident at the Embankment and Bushmead...
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: Active weather week ahead! Severe storms possible Monday night, winter storm likely midweek

Hope you enjoyed this weekend because a very active weather pattern is setting up for next week. Multiple rounds of precipitation will bring the potential for severe weather Monday night with winter weather likely midweek. Here’s a breakdown of the forecast and everything we know at this time. Monday Night/Tuesday Morning Severe Storm Risk A […]
The Independent

Light rain brings hope for fire-ravaged Argentina province

Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly Sunday, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9% of its territory. The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January. Forecasters said the light rains that were...
The Weather Channel

The Second Of Two Winter Storms To Impact The U.S. This Presidents Week

Two rounds of snow and ice are expected across the country in the week ahead. The second will bring snow and ice farther south in the Plains, then into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. A pair of winter storms will wring out more snow and ice during the week of...
BBC

Storm Eunice: People urged to only travel 'if absolutely necessary'

People in Lincolnshire are being asked to stay at home and only travel "if absolutely necessary" this Friday with Storm Eunice set to cause disruption. An amber weather warning is in place for the county from 05:00 GMT to 21:00. The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF) said the storm could bring...
