Weather for the Week Ahead

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
After ~10" of snow fell to start February in a winter wonderland, seasonal to even mild conditions are ahead for the week leading up to Valentine's Day. You have plenty of sunshine to look forward to, too. The 30-year average high for early February is 43º while the average low...
Buckinghamshire towns are set to see a relatively cloudy and chilly week - with a few sunny spells - according to the latest Met Office weather forecast for towns including Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Aylesbury. The latest Met Office weather forecast for the South East region, which includes Buckinghamshire,...
After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
A woman with a baby has been seriously injured after they were hit by a falling tree. The woman was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for injuries to her lower leg and pelvis, while the baby was uninjured, the ambulance service said. The incident at the Embankment and Bushmead...
Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
Hope you enjoyed this weekend because a very active weather pattern is setting up for next week. Multiple rounds of precipitation will bring the potential for severe weather Monday night with winter weather likely midweek. Here’s a breakdown of the forecast and everything we know at this time. Monday Night/Tuesday Morning Severe Storm Risk A […]
Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly Sunday, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9% of its territory. The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January. Forecasters said the light rains that were...
Two rounds of snow and ice are expected across the country in the week ahead. The second will bring snow and ice farther south in the Plains, then into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. A pair of winter storms will wring out more snow and ice during the week of...
People in Lincolnshire are being asked to stay at home and only travel "if absolutely necessary" this Friday with Storm Eunice set to cause disruption. An amber weather warning is in place for the county from 05:00 GMT to 21:00. The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF) said the storm could bring...
