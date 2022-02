Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO