2021 is considered the year of the multi-cloud, with nearly 81% of organizations already using two or more public cloud vendors. Multi-cloud strategies allow organizations to constantly develop and integrate new features as well as a myriad of options for the most efficient solutions. With cloud technology, we have achieved never before seen personalized experiences for consumers. The cloud collects and stores immense amounts of data which can then be used in algorithms that aim to provide users with their likes and interests. It also personalizes the channels that consumers prefer, whether it is emails, apps, or text messages.

