Chicago, IL

Southbound Stevenson Expressway Reopens After Shooting Near Pulaski

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – The southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed for more than an hour on Wednesday, as Illinois State...

WGN News

I-55 reopened after shooting investigation shuts down SB lanes near Damen

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for a brief time Wednesday . According to preliminary information, Illinois State Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting at South Pulaski Road around 10:50 a.m. At approximately 11:48 a.m., the southbound lanes of I55 near Damen were closed for an investigation. […]
