Southbound Stevenson Expressway Reopens After Shooting Near Pulaski

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was wounded Monday in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the East Pilsen area. The shooting happened at 10:54 a.m. on the southbound Dan Ryan at Canalport Avenue, Illinois State Police said. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The southbound Dan Ryan was shut down just before noon for an investigation, and all traffic was diverted off at the Stevenson Expressway. Anyone who saw the shooting or knows about what happened asked to contact state police by phone at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous. State police said this was the 14th shooting on Chicago expressways last year. At this point in 2021, there were 27 within the same time period. The shooting happened the same day as state police and Gov. JB Pritzker announced charges against 20 people in the past several months. The charges include three cases of first-degree murder; one case of involuntary manslaughter; three cases of attempted murder; and multiple counts of gun charges, carjacking, and fleeing police. In some cases, while warrants have been issued, arrests have yet to be made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO