Cameron County, TX

CCDA’s office brings awareness to teen dating violence

By Kaylee Olivas
 4 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the month of February, the Cameron County District Attorney’s office will be on the road, spreading teen dating violence awareness to the high school across the Rio Grande Valley.

The CCDA’s office is presenting a one-hour presentation with the main focus being “Love Shouldn’t Hurt”. The presentation helps students to better understand red flags, relationship abuse, and resources available to victims.

Edward Adrian Sandoval, the Administrative First Assistant for the CCDA’s office said a few red flags they’ll be pointing out include excessive jealousy, constantly asking who their partner is texting or where they’re at, and attempting to isolate their partner from friends and family.

Sandoval said it’s even more crucial that teens understand this topic as he reports seeing an increase in teen dating violence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen a stressor put on their mental health, so we’re putting them back in small rooms with one another and they don’t know how to interact,” added Sandoval. “That’s where we’re seeing an increase of teen dating violence because they’ve lost two years of socialization.”

Witnessing violence at home, abusing drugs or alcohol, and prior injury from a dating partner have also been reported to be linked to teen dating violence.

Over the super bowl weekend, the CCDA’s office said they had handled about a dozen domestic violence cases.

In the last year, 1 in 14 male students will experience dating violence. For females, it is 1 in 11, nationally.

According to the CDC , about 1 in 8 female and 1 in 26 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.

The CDC also reports 26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their life, first experienced these or other forms of violence by that partner before age 18.

Art Villarreal, the Supervisor of the CCDA’s Domestic Violence Unit said teens often think name-calling and teasing are part of a “normal” relationship, but that behavior can become abusive.

“I think we all remember being this age and that first real sense that you love somebody. It’s really hard to be objective about yourself, but if we can at least get the word out that long-term friends can look out for each other,” stated Villarreal.

The CDC also shows some teens being at greater risk than others. LGBTQ+ members are “disproportionately” affected by all forms of violence.

If your teen falls victim to dating violence, Sandoval said school district counselors are a helpful resource.

Outside of school resources such as Friendships of Women , is a domestic violence shelter in Brownsville that offers a variety of resources and support for survivors. The Family Crisis Center in Harlingen offers the same.

Sandoval added victims and survivors are also encouraged to call the CCDA’s office at (956) 544-0849 for the next steps. He said they’ll point those in need in the right direction so that they can get the help they’re looking for.

Villarreal said they have received an overwhelming number of high schools interested in having the CCDA’s office present this topic, but they’re excited to continue that education on teen dating violence.

If you’re interested in having your school participate in the CCDA’s teen dating violence presentation, you’re encouraged to call their office to schedule a date.

