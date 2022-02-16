ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: Valieva's free skate, Bowe on the oval

By NOAH TRISTER
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV4QQ_0eGNDjcO00
Beijing Olympics Figure Skating Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue)

BEIJING — (AP) — The women's figure skating event ends Thursday — the competition portion, at least.

It remains to be seen how much longer it will be adjudicated.

Kamila Valieva is in first place after the short program. That part isn't a surprise — but the 15-year-old Russian's path to this point has been anything but smooth. And there's no indication that will change anytime soon.

Valieva's positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete while officials conduct a full investigation. The free skate could be a big draw in the U.S., even though no American is higher than eighth after the short program.

NBC plans to show the free skate in prime time. For the early risers, USA Network will air it live at 5 a.m.

Thursday's coverage also includes the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe and women's speedskating. The men's hockey tournament is also winding down.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

FIGURE SKATING

If Valieva finishes in the top three, the International Olympic Committee has said there will be no medals ceremony. The Russians have a chance to sweep the top three spots, with Anna Shcherbakova second and Alexandra Trusova fourth after the short program.

Valieva's free skate is to Maurice Ravel's “Bolero” — a popular skating tune that ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean famously performed to at the Sarajevo Games in 1984.

HOCKEY

The U.S. and Canada both missed the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament, the first time that's happened since 2006. Instead, Finland faces Slovakia and Sweden takes on the Russians. The Finland-Slovakia game is scheduled to start at 11:10 p.m., live on USA Network. Slovakia beat the Americans to reach that game.

HALFPIPE

The freestyle skiing halfpipe is the final event for Eileen Gu, the U.S. native who won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle while competing for China.

Both NBC and USA Network will have live coverage of the halfpipe final in prime time.

SPEEDSKATING

Brittany Bowe already made a big contribution to the U.S. medal haul when she gave up her spot in the 500 meters so teammate Erin Jackson could compete. Jackson then won the event.

Bowe, a fine skater in her own right, finished 10th in the 1,500 and 16th in the 500. She is the world record holder in the 1,000, which she'll compete in on Thursday. USA Network plans to show that live early in the morning, with an encore presentation by NBC in prime time.

Dutch legend Ireen Wust, who is now up to 13 career Olympic medals after adding a gold and a bronze this year, is expected to compete for the final time at the Olympics. She's planning to retire.

ALSO OF NOTE

CNBC will air the men's curling semifinals at 5 and 8 p.m. The bronze-medal match is live at 1:30 a.m. on USA Network. ... NBC is showing the women's skicross final in the afternoon. The men's final is live during NBC's late-night coverage. ... NBC will have team Nordic combined in the afternoon and also during late-night coverage.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bowe
Person
Maurice Ravel
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Commentary Terse During Kamila Valieva's Skate, Say 'Thank God' She Doesn't Medal

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir kept their typically entertaining and insightful commentary light during Russian skater Kamila Valieva's free skate performance at the Beijing Winter Games on Thursday morning (Eastern) amid the teen's doping controversy. Ahead of Valieva's skate, the former Olympians and NBC broadcasters discussed her participation, with Lipinski...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Free Skate#Nbc#Freestyle Skiing#Olympics#Ap#Usa Network#Eastern#Russians#Americans
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
KGW

Johnny Weir reacts to 'bizarre' free skate at the Olympics

BEIJING, China — Two-time Olympian and NBC figure skating commentator Johnny Weir on Thursday thanked his and Tara Lipinski's viewers and described the women's free skate competition as "bizarre and heartbreaking." Weir and Lipinski have spoken out several times about the Winter Olympics controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF
CinemaBlend

Johnny Weir And Tara Lipinski Made Their Feelings About Kamila Valieva Being Allowed To Skate At The Olympics Known During NBC's Broadcast

If you’ve watched Olympic figure skating anytime recently, you're likely very familiar with Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski and their announcing dynamic. The two are often a chatty pair and are frequently goofy or irreverent to the point where third announcer Terry Gannon often plays the more serious counterbalance. During the streaming broadcasts for the 2022 games, we've heard them wax on about “marshmallow knees” in the sport or how some skaters make Weir feel like “mittens” – as in they warm him. But during Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s skate, there was definitely more of a somber tone, and at the end, they did not hold back their feelings.
SPORTS
NBC Washington

Women's Free Skate Ends in Tears and Drama After Shocking Valieva Upset

The women's individual figure skating event, which had been marred from the beginning by the controversy surrounding Russian teenager Kamila Valieva, capped its finale in dramatic fashion on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva was in first place heading into the free skate, but falls and stumbles shunted her...
SPORTS
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
NBC Sports

What To Know About Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva

Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, helped lead the Russian Olympic Committee to a gold medal during a team event last week at the Winter Olympics, but is now the focus of a doping scandal. Prior to the Winter Games, the teenage figure skater tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned...
SPORTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy