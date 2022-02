Men’s curling comes to a close at the 2022 Winter Olympics as Great Britain takes on Sweden in the gold medal game. The British team is fresh off of a win against the reigning gold medalists, the United States men’s curling team, and will be looking to finish the job and win the country’s first gold medal of the Winter Olympics -- and first British gold in curling ever. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Niklas Edin already has a bronze and a silver on his Olympics resume and will be looking to complete the set with a gold. Saturday’s match will be air on TV via USA Network and be streamed live on Peacock and fuboTV. Fans can watch every event at the Winter Olympics live via Peacock. Meanwhile, TV coverage can be streamed via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO