Retailer WHSmith on Tuesday (Feb. 15) announced in a LinkedIn post that it has opened its first checkout-free store in LaGuardia Airport in New York. It’s the first WHSmith location in the U.S. — other stores across the country use the InMotion and MRG branding — and uses Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which was first used at Amazon Go stores.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO