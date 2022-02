Ricky Stamm is a New York native and a senior on the wrestling team, currently completing his sixth year of eligibility. He comes from Levittown, where he wrestled at Division Avenue High School for four years and ran cross country for two. In 2015, at the New York State High School Championships, Stamm finished fifth at 138 pounds but placed second at 160 pounds. Stamm was also a three-time league and county champion, and an All-New York and All-American selection in both his junior and senior years. In addition, he received praise for being a three-time Most Outstanding Wrestler award winner, a three-year leader in wins and pins for the Blue Dragons and a two-time team captain.

