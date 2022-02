Mediterranean restaurant Cava is coming to 1201 W. University Ave., Ste. 105, Georgetown this spring. The restaurant will replace Zoe's Kitchen, which closed in Nov. 2021. The menu includes customized bowls, hummus, pita and more. According to a press release, Cava acquired Zoe's Kitchen in 2018. Since then, the company has been converting locations nationwide. According to its website, there are a total of 176 Cava locations, up from 66 in 2018, with six in the Austin area.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO