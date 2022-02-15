Exponent hiring delivery drivers

The Exponent is hiring delivery drivers for two particular routes. Perfect for night owls.

Housing route – One person position. Use your own vehicle. $5/day gas stipend provided. Starting rate: $10/hour. Pay increase will be considered after training. Delivery can take place any time between 12:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. Monday and Thursday mornings. Must be completed by 6:30 a.m. Takes about 2-3 hours. Apply HERE.

Main route – One person route, but may also be working with a helper. Vehicle provided. Starting rate: $10/hour. Pay increase will be considered after training. Delivery begins at 12:30 a.m., Monday and Thursday mornings and must be completed by 6:30 a.m. Takes about 5 hours. Apply HERE.

Both positions require a reliable, honest person who is prompt and has a clean driving record and valid driving insurance.

Call 765-743-1111 ext. 100, or email adproduction@purdueexponent.org with questions.