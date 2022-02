After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEPA Gallery is returning and expanding its Oseroff Memorial Photography Purchase Prize event. The photography contest is named for Dr. Allan Oseroff, the former Chief Dermatologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Oseroff passed away in 2008 but during his time at Roswell he was well known for his love of the arts. His passion and his belief that patients in treatment should be in an environment which is agreeable to both physical and mental health led to artwork being installed in Roswell and the birth of photography contest after his passing said CEPA Gallery Executive Director Veronique Cote.

