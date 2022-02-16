In all areas, Northeastern has game of the year in 79-20 win over Lincoln

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. — It was close, and, then it wasn’t. That’s the condensed recap of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game between Northeastern and Lincoln.

The expanded version contains a lot of highlights from the Knights, as they played one of their best all-around games of the season in a 79-20 victory.

First, the defense

On a night when his team scored the most points in a single game all season, Northeastern head coach Brent Ross’ first postgame comment was that it was “probably one of our best defensive efforts.” That was evident in the final score; 20 points is tied for the second-lowest-scoring game an opponent has recorded against the Knights this year. If you dig a little deeper, they also held Tyler Wyles and Alex Bertsch — the top two per-game scorers in the Tri-Eastern Conference — to a combined 10 points.

“Those two kids are good, and they’ve earned the respect to get that kind of defense,” Ross said. “We have all the respect for Lincoln and both those kids.”

Wyles ended the game with a team-high seven points, and they didn’t come easy. Twice in the first quarter, he drove into the lane, ran into Northeastern’s brick wall of a frontcourt, pivoted and drilled a turnaround jumper with multiple hands in his face. He did the same once more just before the end of the first half and had a few others rattle in and out. That was what Wyles dealt with all night.

As for Bertsch, he never got an open look at the basket. All three of his points came at the free-throw line. On top of that, junior Logan Vance was in foul trouble for most of the game. With its three leading scorers held in check and the Knights’ defense not giving any room to breathe, Lincoln’s offense didn’t have anywhere to turn.

“The game plan was still to get good shots,” Lincoln head coach Rodney Klein said. “We turned it over too many times to get shots, and we took some shots that were rushed. If you look at our shooting percentage, it probably wasn’t as bad as you’d think. We just didn’t get very many shots, and a lot of that attributes to the way (Northeastern) plays defense.”

Just as the Golden Eagles’ plan was to get open shots, the Knights’ plan was to not let that happen. The latter worked.

Senior Ben Deitsch and juniors Grant Luebbe and Karsen Scarrette were the three tasked with guarding Wyles and Bertsch, and they were their mirrors from opening tip to final buzzer.

It got easier as the game went on, too. The first quarter was close, as there were three ties and three lead changes before Northeastern held a 12-7 lead at the end of the period. If you take away that first quarter, the Knights win 67-13.

The Golden Eagles looked gassed for the last three quarters. Part of that can be credited to the fact that Tuesday was their third game in the last five days. Or, it could be because they’re just two weeks removed from a 42-day layoff due to COVID-19. It could have also been because they kept the same seven or eight guys on the court throughout the game while Northeastern constantly cycled in fresh legs so it could push the pace. No matter what it was, Klein said his team just wasn’t physical enough to win.

“(The Knights) won the game because they were much more physical than we were, and that’s the bottom line,” he said. “They’re a good basketball team. We knew coming in they were good, and they proved why they’re the No. 1 team in the conference right now.”

Now, the offense

Scoring as many points as the Knights did, you would expect a couple things. First, senior leading scorer Raedhyn Foust should have a big game. Second, some role players should chip in a little extra. The opposite happened.

Foust did score 17 points, but that’s just a single point better than his season average. So, you could say he chipped in a little extra. Meanwhile, junior Caleb Harmon and sophomore Michael Henry — who average a combined 12 minutes of playing time per game — were having career days.

Harmon led the team with 20 points, making nine of his 12 shots, and Lincoln never seemed to have an answer for him because it was focused on trying to contain Northeastern’s starters.

“Caleb Harmon has worked hard all year,” Ross said. “He had a rough stretch in the middle of the season, but, boy, these last three games, he’s putting it together. For him to come in off the bench and contribute the way he did, that’s big for us.”

Henry was only available for two quarters after playing in the JV game beforehand, but he made the most of his court time. He entered the game midway through the second quarter and immediately hit a three. A couple minutes later, he hit another one. Twenty seconds after that, another. He capped off the half with his fourth 3-pointer right before the buzzer, and he added a fifth later in the game for good measure.

“Michael Henry is probably one of the best shooters in our program,” Ross said. “When you can shoot like that, you’re going to have a place.”

Going down the list, senior Payton Lumpkin was able to contribute 10 points and nine rebounds while dealing with foul trouble. Rounding out the scoring were Luebbe, sophomore Wes Hunt, Scarrette and junior Carson Terrell, who combined for 17 points.

Oh, and Deitsch had 15 assists all while only turning the ball over twice and not scoring a single point. Ross said Northeastern doesn’t keep track of single-game records, but Deitsch’s passing game, if it wasn’t the highest, was one of the highest assist totals in program history. Either way, it was an “amazing” feat.

Simply said, it was the wrong day to play Northeastern.

The Knights will play for at least a share of the TEC title Feb. 18 when it travels to Winchester, which is also undefeated in conference play. Lincoln plays Feb. 17 at home against Blue River Valley.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13 .

