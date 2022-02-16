ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Overturned tractor-trailer one WB lane on Route 58 at Pruden Blvd in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed the roadways on Route 58 in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Members of both Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard around 12:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries and was assessed and released at the scene.

The roadways surrounding the crash will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The crash is still under investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pRpc_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiT7P_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xbtt4_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5J8g_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqiQp_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49769U_0eGNAUR000
    Route 58 crash, Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

