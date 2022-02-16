ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Grand opening set next week for 47-unit affordable housing apartments in Redmond

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksfm8_0eGN9qec00

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Housing Works is inviting the public to a grand opening event celebrating the completion of Midtown Place, a 47-unit affordable housing apartment community designed to support working families and individuals living in Redmond.

The event will start at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 23.  Speakers will include government officials and partners involved in bringing this development to fruition, according to a news release from Housing Works, which continues in full below.

The $12.4 million development, located north of downtown Redmond at 736 NW 5 th Street, features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and is the first affordable housing development in Central Oregon to include apartments for households earning up to 80% of the area median income.

These homes are designed for active families and feature efficient, open floorplans and patio/deck access extending the residents’ outdoor living space.

Planning for the project began in 2018, working closely with the Redmond Urban Renewal Agency, to transform a long vacant lot into workforce housing for downtown and medical district workers.

“Because of the scarcity of state funding, affordable housing developments are becoming more reliant on local support," said David Brandt, executive director of Housing Works. "The city of Redmond has long recognized the relationship between affordable housing and the growth of new businesses and has included housing in its economic development program.”

The city of Redmond provided over $3.2 million of the funding needed through an Urban Renewal Loan, Community Development Block Grant and system development charge fee waiver.  Without the city’s support, this development would not have been possible.

Additional funding was provided by Oregon Housing and Community Services and includes Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits, Oregon Multifamily Energy Program, and loans from Washington Federal and Housing Works.

Midtown Place is loaded with efficiency measures including extra insulation, high performance windows, ductless mini-split heating and cooling, LED lighting and energy star rated appliances.  Midtown was designed with an urban flare by Pinnacle Architecture from Bend and constructed by Pacific Construction Company from Redmond.

Housing Works, the project developer, is the regional housing authority for the three Central Oregon counties and has built or acquired over 1,200 affordable rental housing units since its founding in 1977. Housing Works is currently developing a new affordable rental community in Prineville and soon will be starting a significant rehabilitation project on a 96-unit development in Bend.  Housing Works has existing communities in every incorporated city in Central Oregon except Culver and Metolius.

Midtown Place is the third affordable housing development in Redmond undertaken by Housing Works in the past three years. The other two communities include Canyon Edge Apartments, a three-building 67-unit family development on Reindeer Avenue near Canal Boulevard, and Liberty Lodge, an 8-unit community reserved for tenants with developmental disabilities.

To learn more about Housing Works and the variety of housing services they provide throughout Central Oregon, visit www.housing-works.org , or call 541-923-1018.

The post Grand opening set next week for 47-unit affordable housing apartments in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend selects 3 Affordable Housing Fund recipient projects totaling $1.1 million

The Bend City Council Wednesday night approved the 2022 Affordable Housing Fund recommendations from the council-appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for three projects, totaling $1.1 million, to support the creation of 47 to 50 affordable housing units.  The post City of Bend selects 3 Affordable Housing Fund recipient projects totaling $1.1 million appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend drops controversial Ninth Street, Juniper Ridge sites for possible outdoor shelters

In her regular update on the city of Bend's various efforts to deal with a rising number of homeless, City Councilor Megan Perkins announced Wednesday evening that the controversial Northeast Ninth Street and Juniper Ridge sites have been dropped from consideration for temporary outdoor shelters. The post City of Bend drops controversial Ninth Street, Juniper Ridge sites for possible outdoor shelters appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jefferson County School District 509J gains $2.5 million premium on $24 million measure’s bond sale

Jefferson County School District 509J is making strides to proceed with the new $24 million bond measure voters approved in November -- and has received an additional $2.5 million from investors in bond sales. The post Jefferson County School District 509J gains $2.5 million premium on $24 million measure’s bond sale appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has issued $20 million in grants authorized by Senate Bill 762. Awards, including $6.25 million for more than 52,000 acres in Central Oregon, are to landscape-scale projects for reducing hazardous fuels on forestland and rangeland across ownership boundaries. The post ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Redmond, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Culver, OR
Redmond, OR
Business
City
Prineville, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Humanity Coalition claims city has ‘ample’ shelter beds; Councilor Perkins fires back

The Bend Humanity Coalition and former Mayor Jeff Eager claimed in a news release Monday, hours before a city public hearing on code changes to allow more shelter locations, that data shows the city already had more shelter beds than needed, before winter hit. City Councilor Megan Perkins later fired back, calling the stats "misleading and incomplete." The post Bend Humanity Coalition claims city has ‘ample’ shelter beds; Councilor Perkins fires back appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend PD: Second Street homeless camp meets criteria for ‘unsafe campsite,’ possible clearing

Over 260 police calls to the area of a homeless camp along Northeast Second Street over the past three months are one of more than a dozen measurements of “highest community safety concern” that prompted Police Chief Mike Krantz to say the area meets the conditions of an “unsafe campsite,” which could lead to its removal. The post Bend PD: Second Street homeless camp meets criteria for ‘unsafe campsite,’ possible clearing appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Works#Low Income Housing#Workforce Housing#Urban Renewal Loan#Washingt
KTVZ News Channel 21

Upset Redmond homeowners say blasting for development caused damage; city stops work

The sound of construction is what homeowners on Northwest Teak Avenue in Redmond are used to hearing. However, neighbors say some of the work has caused significant damage to their homes, including sunken floors, cracked walls, and broken doors. The post Upset Redmond homeowners say blasting for development caused damage; city stops work appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend councilors OK $200K contract with NeighborImpact to open NE Division St. shelter

Bend city councilors Wednesday night unanimously approved an up to $200,000 contract with NeighborImpact to operate a temporary shelter at a former Division Street motel that will add up to 40 more shelter beds later this month through May of this year. The post Bend councilors OK $200K contract with NeighborImpact to open NE Division St. shelter appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVZ News Channel 21

Manure exchange program offered in Central Oregon

The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District has a digital platform that helps connect manure providers, like ranchers, with local gardeners and others who can use the fertilizer. For more information: https://www.deschutesswcd.org/manure-exchange-program The post Manure exchange program offered in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Support for renters cause landlord struggles

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Carol Medart is a Bend landlord who has been having difficulty with getting a tenant to leave her property. Medart said the tenant moved in last November, and within weeks of his stay, she started the process to evict him after some troubling experiences. One of which she says includes the The post Support for renters cause landlord struggles appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy