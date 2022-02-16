ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sodus man

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klCDi_0eGN9kbU00

Police report the arrest of a Sodus man for DWI.

According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dashawn M. Faniel, 29, of Sodus following the investigation of traffic stop.

Faniel was pulled over for a traffic stop in Sodus where it was determined that he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. After a field sobriety check, Faniel was confirmed to have a BAC of .13 and was arrested for driving while intoxicated as well as multiple other traffic charges.

Faniel will respond to the charges at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested following crash in Monroe County

Police report the arrest of a Marlboro man on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendell Delroy Sergeant, 54, of Marlboro on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Sergeant was involved in a crash in Monroe County where it was...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Suspicious condition investigation leads to arrest in Palmyra

Police report the arrest of a Palmyra woman following an investigation into a suspicious condition. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aleighna L. Bushart, 30, of Palmyra after responding to a suspicious condition. It was alleged that Bushart was going door-to-door in Palmyra looking...
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Palmyra man arrested for DWI after hitting mailbox, leaving scene of crash

Investigators say a Palmyra man was taken into custody on an array of charges after a crash in the town of Palmyra. On February 18 around 10:23 p.m. deputies arrested Kevin Ide, 33, of Palmyra for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene, open container, failure to signal, operating out of interlock restriction, and was cited for a number of other violations after the crash on Route 21 near North Creek Road.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest in Lyons

Police report the arrest of a Lyons man following a domestic dispute. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan P. Look, 39, of Lyons following an investigation into a domestic incident. It was alleged that Zook put his hands around a female’s neck and...
LYONS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Clifton Springs man arrested after DWI

Police report the arrest of a Clifton Springs man after driving while intoxicated. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel J. Goodman, 56, of Clifton Springs following a property damage crash. Upon investigation into a single vehicle property damage crash, it was determined that...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman arrested for violating probation

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua woman on an active bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Sabolis, 34, of Canandaigua for violating probation. Sabolis was taken into custody and is being held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn man arrested after failure to appear

Police report the arrest of an Auburn man for failure to appear. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested William L. Ross, 23, of Auburn for failure to appear in court. The arrest stems from an incident in August 2021 where Ross was arrested for criminal...
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Sodus

Deputies say a North Rose resident was sent to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in the town of Sodus. Around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday Daniel Roshia, 64, was traveling west in a field off Brick Church Road when the sled overturned. Roshia was ejected from the snowmobile and believed...
SODUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Dwi#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman arrested after abandoning animal

Police report the arrest of a Newark woman after abandoning a pet. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michele A. Benedict, 50, of Newark for abandonment of animals. The arrest stems from an investigation in January 2022 where Benedict moved out of her residence and...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Hornell woman arrested after car stolen

Police report the arrest of a Hornell woman following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juanita R. Stevens, 31, of Hornell for allegedly stealing and damaging a vehicle. The investigation stems from a report in December 2021...
HORNELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan woman arrested for harassment

Police report the arrest of a Penn Yan woman after a reported physical altercation at a residence. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Samantha N. Sprague, 27, of Penn Yan following an investigation into a reported physical altercation at a residence in Penn Yan early Friday morning.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Troupsburg man arrested for petit larceny

Police report the arrest of a Troupsburg man after an investigation. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd E. Welsh, 45, of Troupsburg for falsifying business records and petit larceny. The investigation took place between June 2021 and November 2021 where it is alleged...
TROUPSBURG, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested for probation violation

Police report the arrest of a Geneva man for violating probation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua L. Whitfield, 24, of Geneva for violating probation. Whitfield was taken into custody where he is to be held pending an appearance before the Ontario County...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Vehicle destroyed by fire in Cheshire

First responders in the Cheshire Fire District were called to a vehicle fire on Cooley Road this week. On February 16 around 4:17 p.m. firefighters responded to Cooley Road for a vehicle fire. When they arrived on-scene they located a vehicle that was fully-involved. A full crew arrived on-scene three...
ACCIDENTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy