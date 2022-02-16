Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sodus man

Police report the arrest of a Sodus man for DWI.

According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dashawn M. Faniel, 29, of Sodus following the investigation of traffic stop.

Faniel was pulled over for a traffic stop in Sodus where it was determined that he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. After a field sobriety check, Faniel was confirmed to have a BAC of .13 and was arrested for driving while intoxicated as well as multiple other traffic charges.

Faniel will respond to the charges at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).