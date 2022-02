DENVER (CBS4) – This week should be the first week since December without anything more than flurries in Denver. The mountains have a couple chances for snow but not much accumulation. The first chance for snow in the high country develops Wednesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday night. The storm will be centered northeast of Colorado which is not a good place for healthy snowfall. Therefore any accumulation in the mountains should be minor with no more than 1-3 inches at most ski areas. And since the storm will be northeast of the state, mountain areas south of Highway 50 may not...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO