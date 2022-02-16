ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

Fire breaks out at Triboro Community Church and Academy in Old Forge

By Zachary Smith, Cody Butler
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFTTi_0eGN87Uj00

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of students in Lackawanna County were forced from their classrooms after a fire broke out.

Crews spent the afternoon at the scene in Old Forge. Firefighters were helping gather class materials from the building. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of students Pre-K through 12th grade were inside when smoke filled the Triboro Community Church which is home to its Christian Academy. The call came over as a structure fire and was quickly upgraded to a third alarm. Smoke was seen for miles as several departments from the area were called to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydXxm_0eGN87Uj00

Once crews got the fire under control, a state police fire marshal was on scene investigating what caused the fire. The marshal tells Eyewitness News contractors were on the roof tarring when it caught fire which spread to insulation beneath the first layer of the roof. The wind quickly fueled the fire catching 90 percent of the roof on fire.

All students and staff were able to make it out safely. The pastor tells Eyewitness News he entered the building one final time to make sure everyone was out.

“I worry about every one of them. Same as the teachers. They’re all family. When you get into a small Christian school like ourselves everyone knows everybody in the building and so we take care of each other. God is good. He will take care of it. He did get everyone else safe. I was walking around making sure, checking on the firemen making sure, looking at them. Seems like they are safe as well. So I’m just thankful for that,” Pastor Keith Weber said.

What to expect: From high temperatures, to flurries, to potential flooding

“God is in control. We’ll find a way to finish the school year, we’ll find a way to rebuild and we will be back,” School Administrator Erika Weber said.

There is extensive water damage. Eyewitness News is told the ceiling inside the church collapsed due to all the water. Students will learn virtually indefinitely until they are able to return.

As for church service, the pastor tells Eyewitness News they have a small congregation. People are already reaching out trying to help secure a temporary location for services.

As for the fire, it has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Two residents flown to hospital from Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were flown to the hospital from a community in the Poconos this morning. Pocono Regional Police told Eyewitness News they responded to a home on Winona Drive in the Arrowhead Lakes Community. Police say two people inside the home were alive but needed medical attention. They were […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Truck crashes into Williamsport church, causing interior damages

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Williamsport is dealing with damage after a pickup truck crash. According to Pastor Bradley Walmer, the crash occurred at the New Covenant United Church of Christ this Saturday around 9 a.m. The driver believed to be in his 20’s apparently suffered a medical emergency. His pickup jumped the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Williamsport crash confirmed fatal

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Early Saturday morning a pickup truck crashed into the New Covenant United Church of Christ.   Lycoming County Coroner confirmed today the driver of the vehicle died in the hospital shortly after.   The Coroner reports that the driver, Shawn Michael Smith, lost control of the vehicle before the crash and […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Old Forge, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
WBRE

Coroner releases name of toddler struck and killed by vehicle in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified the 2-year-old boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Scranton Thursday morning. Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky, 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Berwick home catches fire for second time in two years

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Berwick. But, this isn’t the first time a fire has caused damage to this house. Crews got to the scene in the 300 block of East Second Street in Berwick around 5:15 a.m. to battle a fire while neighboring homes were […]
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Church Service#Christian Academy#Eyewitness News
WBRE

PennDOT offers tips on snow squall safety

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are lucky to be alive after a 50-vehicle crash shut down part of I-81. It happened when a snow squall rolled in Saturday afternoon. Several people had minor injuries and luckily no one was killed. This picture from Angela Kelley shows the visibility in Hazleton when the snow squall came […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Boy Scouts of America hosted Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Hundreds of kids were out on the ice in Monroe county. The Boy Scouts of America hosted a Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit on Stillwater Lake. More than 400 boys and girls in elementary through high school attended the ice fest at Camp Minsi. Activities ranged from winter games and […]
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Multi-vehicle crash closed down I-81 north

A multiple-vehicle accident shut down a large section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. The crash occurred during a snow squall moving across the area, lasting a few minutes around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon involving 50 vehicles.
MCADOO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

Stroudsburg Winterfest displays ice sculptures

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winterfest in Monroe County took advantage of this weekend’s cold weather. Stroudsburg held its annual Winterfest downtown Saturday. Local businesses including Tolino’s Vineyard Stroudsburg and Pocono Soap took part in the event. Businesses participating had specials on their shop items and fun ice sculptures outside. More than 50 sculptures were displayed. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Trees on wires close roads in multiple counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is alerting drivers to roads in Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties that are closed due to trees on wires. LACKAWANNA State Route 2004, Reservoir Road, is closed between Madisonville Road and Jubilee Road in Madison Township. WYOMING State Route 92 is closed between Lowry Lane and King Road in Exeter Township. […]
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

WBRE

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy