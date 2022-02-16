Fire breaks out at Triboro Community Church and Academy in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of students in Lackawanna County were forced from their classrooms after a fire broke out.

Crews spent the afternoon at the scene in Old Forge. Firefighters were helping gather class materials from the building. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of students Pre-K through 12th grade were inside when smoke filled the Triboro Community Church which is home to its Christian Academy. The call came over as a structure fire and was quickly upgraded to a third alarm. Smoke was seen for miles as several departments from the area were called to the scene.

Once crews got the fire under control, a state police fire marshal was on scene investigating what caused the fire. The marshal tells Eyewitness News contractors were on the roof tarring when it caught fire which spread to insulation beneath the first layer of the roof. The wind quickly fueled the fire catching 90 percent of the roof on fire.

All students and staff were able to make it out safely. The pastor tells Eyewitness News he entered the building one final time to make sure everyone was out.

“I worry about every one of them. Same as the teachers. They’re all family. When you get into a small Christian school like ourselves everyone knows everybody in the building and so we take care of each other. God is good. He will take care of it. He did get everyone else safe. I was walking around making sure, checking on the firemen making sure, looking at them. Seems like they are safe as well. So I’m just thankful for that,” Pastor Keith Weber said.

“God is in control. We’ll find a way to finish the school year, we’ll find a way to rebuild and we will be back,” School Administrator Erika Weber said.

There is extensive water damage. Eyewitness News is told the ceiling inside the church collapsed due to all the water. Students will learn virtually indefinitely until they are able to return.

As for church service, the pastor tells Eyewitness News they have a small congregation. People are already reaching out trying to help secure a temporary location for services.

As for the fire, it has been ruled accidental.

