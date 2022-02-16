Ridgeland leaders approve contract for master plan of W. Jackson Street

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee and the Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Kimley Horn to prepare a master plan of the West Jackson Street corridor.

The Northside Sun reported the details of the master plan are unknown at this time. However, Director of Public Works Alan Hart said the goal is to improve the walkability and appearance of the Railroad District.

Store owners in the area said they hope the plan adds more parking and makes the area better for pedestrians.

Leaders said the master plan could take six to nine months to complete.

