Gov. Tom Wolf has given his last budget address. In many ways, it played like a greatest hits album. His farewell concert included old standards that have defined his campaigns and budgets of the past — items like increasing the minimum wage and his signature song about increasing education funding. He pushed for a $2 billion shot in the arm for public schools and higher education and returned to his prior call for a minimum $45,000 teacher salary.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO