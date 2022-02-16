Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Elyson now open in Katy

The Cookshack plans to open a new location in late May at 21640 Kuykendahl Road, Spring. The Fort Worth-based eatery already has five locations across Texas with four more opening in the near future, including the Spring location, according to The Cookshack's website. The eatery will serve fried chicken at varying levels of spice as well as smoked ribs, macaroni and cheese and salads. www.thecookshack.com.

