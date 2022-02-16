ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Elyson now open in Katy

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Elyson opened Feb. 15. The new location is located at 23015 FM 529, Ste. 700, Katy. The dessert franchise sells treats such as ice cream,...

Related
Community Impact Houston

The Cookshack coming soon to Kuykendahl Road

The Cookshack plans to open a new location in late May at 21640 Kuykendahl Road, Spring. The Fort Worth-based eatery already has five locations across Texas with four more opening in the near future, including the Spring location, according to The Cookshack's website. The eatery will serve fried chicken at varying levels of spice as well as smoked ribs, macaroni and cheese and salads. www.thecookshack.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aina Poke coming soon to Rosenberg

A new Aina Poke will be opening sometime this year in Brazos Town Center in Rosenberg. Located at the intersection of US 59 and FM 762, the restaurant has recently leased 1,820 square feet of retail space. The Hawaiian restaurant sells poke, a dish that contains rice, protein, sauce and vegetables combined in a bowl. There is another restaurant located in Richmond. www.ainapoke.kwickmenu.com.
ROSENBERG, TX
Community Impact Houston

PRL Tackle coming soon to Tomball

PRL Tackle is planning to open a store at 103 W. Main St., Tomball, by the end of February, according to owner Dionysos Cortez. The bait and tackle store will sell soft plastic and hard baits, rods, reels and live minnows. www.plrtackle.com. Reporter, Tomball/Magnolia. Chandler joined Community Impact Newspaper as...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros Missouri City location coming soon; Luby's, Fuddruckers close in Pearland and more top Houston-area business news

Read the most popular business news from the Greater Houston area from the past week. Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. Pearland-Friendswood. Luby’s Restaurant, known for its LuAnn platters and cafeteria-style food...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

24/7 Plumbing Co. LP relocating within Katy

24/7 Plumbing Co. LP will be relocating its office from 5316 3rd St., Katy, to 1107 Katy Land Drive, Katy, in the middle of March. Trent Cooke opened the plumbing company in 2004 and the staff has a combined 250 years of experience in the plumbing industry. The company offers various services, including drain cleaning, water leak repair, water heater replacement and more. 24/7 Plumbing Co. LP services Katy, Cypress, Fulshear, West Houston, Mission Bend, Richmond, Rosenberg, Sealy, Spring, Stafford, Sugar Land and Waller. 281-391-2001. https://katy-plumber.com/
BUSINESS
Community Impact Houston

Gulf Coast Bread Pudding now open off FM 529 in Cy-Fair

Gulf Coast Bread Pudding opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 17001 FM 529, Houston, on Jan. 26. The specialty shop features different flavors and flavor combinations of bread pudding for guests to pick up. 281-815-3068. www.gcbreadpudding.com. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in January of 2022...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jarro Cafe coming soon to Katy

Jarro Cafe is expected to open soon this year in Katy. It will be located at 1223 Grand W. Blvd., Ste. B113. The restaurant serves tacos, quesadillas and tortas. There is another location in Houston. No phone number is available as of press time. www.jarrocafe.com. Metro Reporter, South Houston. Sierra...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Brothers NY Bagels now open in Spring

Owner Michael Discon celebrated the opening of his third Houston-area business Jan. 24 with the launch of 4 Brothers NY Bagels, located at 4443 FM 1960, Houston. The business was named in honor of Discon’s love for his siblings, he said. 4 Brothers NY Bagels serves breakfast sandwiches, pastries, cookies and a variety of bagels made with Brooklyn/Queens recipes, according to the business’s social media. The original 4 Brothers NY Bagels location is inside a Cypress-area H-E-B, and Discon also owns The Bagel Cafe, which is located in Katy. 832-461-1683. https://4brothersnybagels.square.site.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 5 eateries now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. 1. Shawn’s Country Kitchen opened in late 2021 inside of the Shell gas station located at 619 FM 1774, Magnolia, co-owner Shawn Rowland said. Rowland said he runs the restaurant with his wife, Melissa Fletcher, and they serve an American-style menu with burgers, brisket tacos and daily specials. 832-286-5818. www.facebook.com/Shawns-Country-Kitchen-107841325148851.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including Fred Astaire Dance Studio renovations

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Fred Astaire Dance Studio:...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: TxDOT planning to widen FM 646 in League City; initial lineup announced for Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Richardson and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 18. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 16-17. Greater Houston. The Texas Department of Transportation is considering the next step in a multiphase plan spanning years to widen...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local Pearland hair salon opens second location in city

Virtuous Hair Salon on Jan. 13 held the grand opening of its second location at 2510 Smith Ranch Road, Ste.106, Pearland. The salon offers various services including shampoo treatments, haircuts, relaxers, extensions and natural twists. 713-436-6563. www.virtuoushairsalon.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in June 2021...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco has roughly three months worth of work before reopening; St. David's to start Leander hospital construction in 2022 and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 16. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 13-14. Dallas-Fort Worth. La Hacienda Ranch management is working to rebuild its kitchen after a fire on July 27 forced the...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pure Barre opens new studio in Cypress

Pure Barre workout studio opened in late January at the Lakeland Village Center, 10539 Fry Road, Ste. 400, Cypress. The fitness center features low-impact, high-intensity classes that last 45-55 minutes. The new location is owned by Houston-based Pure Barre teacher Brandi Lehmann. 832-684-1961. www.purebarre.com/location/cypress-tx Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Eat Drink HTX kicks off in Humble

Eat Drink HTX, a two-week event in which participating restaurants offer lower price points for prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus, began Feb. 15 with one participating restaurant in the Humble area. The event, which is being run by nonprofit Cleverley Stone Foundation—the organization also responsible for Houston Restaurant...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cajunville opens in Tomball

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Cajunville opened Feb. 1 at 28145 Business 249, Tomball, after months of delays. The fast-casual Cajun-themed restaurant serves authentic Cajun food, including po'boys, boudin and cracklin. 832-559-8632. www.facebook.com/MyCajunville.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Longtime Lewisville business prepares for future in Old Town; League City Kelley's completely destroyed by fire and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 17. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 15-16. Dallas-Fort Worth. In 1978, when Mike Johnson was a senior in high school, his parents, Gayle and Glenda Johnson, opened...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

