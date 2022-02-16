Springfield team begin studying development opportunities on Grant Avenue Parkway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is trying to see what kind of development city residents want to see in the area.

The Grant Avenue Parkway improvement corridor will conduct a study: One part is to help figure out what areas qualify for neighborhood revitalization and the other is to talk about the different types of eligible economic development.

“ Neighborhood Revitalization and Economic Development are two of the four overall goals of the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement effort,” said Sarah Kerner, the economic development director. “This analysis will work in coordination with extensive corridor planning efforts to facilitate private investment that will work in-step with the public infrastructure improvements and the community’s vision for this corridor.”

Properties between Patton Avenue and Douglas Avenue will be examined during the study. The study area encompasses Grant Avenue between Catalpa Street and Olive Street.

This week, the improvement corridor team will do field observations of the properties in the study area. Once that’s done, the team will create opportunities for residents, property owners, and developers to give input on the project.

“We want to know what type of private investment people are interested in, whether that’s people investing in new commercial development or homeowners investing in their homes,” said Andy Struckhoff, the project leader. “We also need help identifying the challenges and potential barriers to investing in the area as well as the unique opportunities.”

A final study report and recommendations are expected to be brought to City Council in late spring 2022.

