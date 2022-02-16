ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

U.S. Nearing 500 Cities With Average Home Values of $1 Million or More

By RISMedia Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record 146 U.S. cities were added to the “million-dollar cities” club in 2021, according to a new report from Zillow. This increase brings the national total to 481 cities with typical home values starting at at least $1 million. At this current pace, another 49 more could be added to...

Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Wyoming News

Nearly 8 million employees worked from home before the coronavirus pandemic—and this number keeps growing

As of the latest Census data from 2019, only a small portion of workers were employed remotely at 5%, or 8 million people. However, this is still a much higher proportion than in 1970 when about 4% of employees worked remotely. This is due to the development of personal computers, cellphones, laptops, and cloud computing that make it much easier to communicate from a distance. Because of the pandemic, though, the number of people working from home is increasing. A report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that in April 2020, work-related travel for all modes of transportation dropped by 40%. In the following months, the study found that commuting did rise again, but only to about 25% below pre-pandemic levels, indicating that remote work continued to be widely adopted. This story originally appeared on Jerry and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US records more than one million 'excess deaths' since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Virus is responsible for 90% but lockdowns also meant higher than average fatalities from heart disease, dementia and more

The United States has recorded one million 'excess deaths' since the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. Generally, death figures within a country will stay the same year-over-year, with small miniscule changes due to population growth. The same amount of people that die of cancer in one country in one year than did the year previous, for example.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City project totaling nearly $58 million gets state incentives approved

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved awards for four Iowa companies, including a cold storage company that intends to construct a facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park and a soybean crush plant near Alta. According to a statement released by IEDA Friday, the awards...
SIOUX CITY, IA
SCDNReports

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Mississippi that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Mississippi, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Average price tag on a home rockets by nearly £8,000 in February

The average price tag on a home across Britain has rocketed by nearly £8,000 in the space of a month.The £7,785 jump in February is the biggest month-on-month increase in cash terms recorded by Rightmove in more than 20 years of its reporting.It means the average asking price across Britain now stands at a record £348,804.The new record means that average asking prices have now risen by nearly £40,000 in the two years since the coronavirus pandemic started, compared to just over £9,000 in the previous two years.The sharp increase comes at a time when households are being squeezed by...
REAL ESTATE
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES

