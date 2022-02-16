U.S. Nearing 500 Cities With Average Home Values of $1 Million or More

As of the latest Census data from 2019, only a small portion of workers were employed remotely at 5%, or 8 million people. However, this is still a much higher proportion than in 1970 when about 4% of employees worked remotely. This is due to the development of personal computers, cellphones, laptops, and cloud computing that make it much easier to communicate from a distance. Because of the pandemic, though, the number of people working from home is increasing. A report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that in April 2020, work-related travel for all modes of transportation dropped by 40%. In the following months, the study found that commuting did rise again, but only to about 25% below pre-pandemic levels, indicating that remote work continued to be widely adopted. This story originally appeared on Jerry and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

