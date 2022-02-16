Max’s Moment – Lyons’ Perry Beats the Clock With Off-Balance Three

President Biden is agreeing "in principle" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions grow over Ukraine. The tentative agreement comes as U.S. intelligence warns that Russian commanders received orders to proceed with invading Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
People around the world voiced concern for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
Ottawa police sparked social media outrage on Sunday after issuing threats to Canada's truckers in hopes of bringing an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates. "If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions with the West amid fears of Russian invasion. Putin’s move follows days of heightened tensions in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where Ukrainian forces...
(CNN) — The US has written to the top United Nations human rights official that it has "credible information" that Russian forces are identifying Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" if it further invades Ukraine and occupies it. "Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he will recognize the independence of two Russian-backed breakaway republics in the east of Ukraine. The Biden administration warned last week that the move would violate international law and Ukraine's sovereignty, and would "necessitate a swift and firm response" from America and its allies.
Medina Spirit has been stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby title following a positive drug test, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday. The official winner is now the second-place horse, Mandaloun. The news comes more than two months after Medina Spirit collapsed and died following a workout at Santa...
President Biden was meeting privately with his national security team and receiving regular updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Monday, the White House said, as the U.S. braces for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “President Biden is meeting with his national security team at the White House today and is...
