ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

450K Ticket

kjo1055.com
 4 days ago

Anyone have $450,000 to spare? That’s how much a ticket to space will cost you with Virgin Galactic, but before you stress...

www.kjo1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Virgin Galactic stock rocket today? $450K rocket ride tickets are on sale

Virgin Galactic (SPCE +29.9%) flew higher on Tuesday after the company moved closer to spaceflight commercialization by opening ticket sales tomorrow to the general public. Starting on February 16, customers will have the opportunity to purchase one of the initial spaceflight reservations and secure membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts. Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the company plans to have its first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, which it believes will provide an "incredibly strong foundation" as it begins regular operations and scale its fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Virgin Galactic will sell you a $450K ticket to space starting February 16

For now it sounds like there will be a cap of 1,000 customers for the presale, or at least that’s how many Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier plans to have lined up once the space tourism company kicks off commercial service later in 2022. Virgin Galactic is also promising that guests who plunk down nearly half-a-million for their spot will get accommodations for guests on-site at Spaceport America in New Mexico, with “bespoke itineraries” and “world-class amenities.” Probably light on the freeze-dried astronaut food.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FingerLakes1.com

Find Discount Tickets & Promo Codes For Event Tickets

Whenever you want to attend a particular event, you’ll undoubtedly be thrilled if you get some sort of discount. This is even more relevant for those types of events where the prices of tickets are quite high! Of course, the last thing you want is to miss out on attending your favorite band’s concert or sports team’s match just because you were stingy. However, not everyone will be able to afford to purchase these unbelievably high-priced tickets. That’s when discount tickets and promo codes come into place. Now, if you want to know more about these deals and how you can acquire them, you can find them at www.presaletickets.us.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Sheridan Media

Win Antelope Butte Tickets

You could WIN Antelope Butte lift ticket vouchers!. Listen to 90s at 9 for more info. Tune in from 9am & 9pm every day on Magic 102.3 FM, or stream it online at SheridanMedia.com. Video By: Dylan Daniels. Digital Media Manager | Steven@Sheridanmedia.com. Digital Marketing • Website Design • Photography...
HOBBIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armour
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

How Much Applebee's Franchise Owners Really Make Per Year

Applebee's is a confident brand. The casual restaurant chain is booming with success and poised to grow when more pandemic restrictions lift, CNN Business reports, and the company believes that its franchisees will directly benefit. In addition, restaurant sales in 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — were higher than in most of the previous 20 years, according to Statista. So, perhaps taking on an Applebee's franchise could become a wealthy investment.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy