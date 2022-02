The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science announced their plans for the 2022 summer day camps and it makes me wish that I were a kid again!. Our museum here in Evansville has so much to offer guests of all ages. From the variety of rotating exhibits involving the arts, history, and science to the Koch Immersive Theater, there's always something interesting to see at the museum all year round. It's a great place to visit especially when it's cold or rainy, but it's also cool to see in the summer too. When it comes to kids, summertime at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science is a great time. Each year they host summer day camps, and this year will be no different.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO