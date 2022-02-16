BREAKING: Omaha mask mandate lifted
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are still high. A city spokeswoman just old 6 News Mayor Stothert tested positive for COVID Tuesday. Omaha...www.wowt.com
People just need to realize that Covid will now always be with us, with different variants showing up like the flu. Get this mess out if the news! It's been three years. I'm sick to death of Fauci and the news people constantly pushing fear over Covid. Yes people are dying of Covid. People are also dying of flu. And pneumonia. And cancer. I'm so done with the scare tactics. Enough, already.
