Omaha, NE

BREAKING: Omaha mask mandate lifted

WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are still high. A city spokeswoman just old 6 News Mayor Stothert tested positive for COVID Tuesday. Omaha...

www.wowt.com

Jeanie Lee
1d ago

People just need to realize that Covid will now always be with us, with different variants showing up like the flu. Get this mess out if the news! It's been three years. I'm sick to death of Fauci and the news people constantly pushing fear over Covid. Yes people are dying of Covid. People are also dying of flu. And pneumonia. And cancer. I'm so done with the scare tactics. Enough, already.

The Hill

Biden to give Ukraine update as Russia adds troops

President Biden will give an update on the situation in Russia and Ukraine on Friday, after warning that Russian could invade Ukraine in the next several days. “In the afternoon, the President will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine,” the White House announced.
POTUS
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

CNN — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
INDUSTRY

