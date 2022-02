Good morning everyone, I hope your weekend is going well. A few days ago, I got an email reminder from Sam’s Club that my membership was auto renewing on March 5, 2022. I signed up for Sam’s Club last year since there was a targeted offer on my Discover It Credit Card where you would get a $45 Sam’s Club gift card when you signed up for a Sam’s Club membership, which costs $45 (see Doctor of Credit’s post). I went once to Sam’s Club to activate my membership, get my membership card, and pick up my $45 Sam’s Club gift card (which I used the same day shopping). I haven’t been back to Sam’s Club since because the closest location is 50+ miles away and I prefer the Costco location 2 miles away.

