TV Series

‘Outlander’: Bree & Roger Worry About the Revolution in Season 6 First Look (VIDEO)

By Robert Wilson
Cadillac News
 2 days ago

FanSided

Outlander Season 6 promos: Jamie thinks of the future

Like with Season 5, STARZ is releasing individual promos for the main characters for Outlander Season 6. Here’s a look at Jamie’s tease. Outlander Season 6 is coming. Within the season is going to be the start of a war. Claire, Brianna, and Roger all know what is to come, and they know some of the events that will lead to it.
tvinsider.com

‘Hacks’ Showrunner Teases Season 2 With a Behind-the-Scenes First Look (PHOTO)

Hacks is back to filming Season 2 as co-showrunner and star Paul W. Downs teased a return to production on social media. The actor who plays Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) manager Jimmy took to Instagram to mark the occasion. “We’re back 💕,” he wrote, captioning an image of costar Meg Stalter, who plays Jimmy’s wild assistant Kayla.
The Press

‘Better Things’: Sam’s Back & Barely Keeping It Together in Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)

Better Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season at FX and the network is giving viewers a first look at Sam Fox’s (Pamela Adlon) latest chapter. Kicking off on Monday, February 28, the show sees the return of Sam as she deals with juggling motherhood, her life as a working actor, and all of the challenges that come with getting older. As the single mother of three is left little time for herself, she’s also coping with the increasing signs of aging in her mother Phyllis (Celia Imrie).
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
SheKnows

The Big General Hospital Paternity Reveal… That the Show Forgot to Actually Reveal

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Reveals Why She Couldn’t Keep a Straight Face While Taylor Exposed Brooke’s Betrayal to Ridge

How an incident during rehearsal nearly upended a serious and dramatic mic drop moment on screen. While Krista Allen’s Bold & Beautiful alter-ego, Dr. Taylor Hayes, has been dealing with some very serious subject matter after discovering that her ex-husband Ridge (who she is still in love with of course) had been betrayed by his current wife, Brooke, it turns out that behind the scenes it wasn’t all long faces.
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson Break Down Season 14's New Couples

Elizabeth "Beth" Bice and Jamie Thompson met and wed during Married at First Sight's ninth season, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2019. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five, Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Bice and Thompson give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode — and their thoughts on the new couple's futures.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Has Set the Stage for EJ to Demolish Chad and Kate — With an Unlikely Assist From [Spoiler]

EJ’s going to want to wipe that smirk right off his brother’s face. EJ is currently facing ten years in prison for kidnapping Sami on Days of Our Lives. That’s bad enough, but he’s also about to learn his new cellmate is none other than the man who shot him eight years ago. His complicated roomie situation with Clyde just adds to the growing drama surrounding his arrest for something he did not do — but it could also benefit him.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Previews a Big Change On Its Way to the Show

‘Brooke’s’ boots were made for walking in new behind-the-scenes reel. Bold & Beautiful is about to experience a significant change as we learned from a recent post shared on Instagram by one of the soaps’ stars, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). The beauty proudly put out her first reel on the social media platform, set to Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what’s happening in B&B’s corner of CBS studios.
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Learns Lauren’s Fate + Lorenzo Makes a Major Mistake

On the season finale of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Brayden comes through in a big way for Tariq. To keep Trace from testifying, Brayden takes the stand in Tariq’s case instead. He says he is the one who was selling drugs. And he started CourseCorrect so he knows that Tariq didn’t kill Reynolds or Ramirez. Reynolds’ book was about him. The case is dismissed. However, Brayden’s father pulls him out of Stansfield. And Tariq still has no idea that Brayden played a role in Lauren’s disappearance and silence.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Opens Up About Her Decision to ‘Shift Focus’ in Many Areas of Her Life — and the Affect Its Had on Her

“Holy wow does it feel good!” the former Bold & Beautiful star exclaimed. In mid-December, around the time that reports began circulating that Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful star Courtney Hope (Sally) had split from General Hospital’s Chad Duell just eight weeks after their wedding, she “decided to shift focus of many aspects of my life,” she Instagrammed on January 26, “to things more productive, influencing, inspiring and fulfilling.”
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Lindsey Supports Mark in Time of Need (VIDEO)

Lindsey is getting protective over her husband Mark in a first look at Married at First Sight‘s latest episode, “Dark Side of the Honeymoon.”. Despite the duo’s tiff in the prior installment following a less-than-romantic dinner conversation, it seems like the pair are on better terms just in time for chaos to ensue. In the sneak peek clip, above, Lindsey is becoming the ultimate supportive spouse as Mark deals with housing issues long distance.
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy and Thomas Are Unwittingly Setting Up Taylor for the Ultimate Fall — With the Unlikeliest of Accomplices

Well, Brooke’s worst fear came true on The Bold and the Beautiful today as Douglas blabbed to Thomas, Steffy and Ridge that he saw Grandma kissing Santa Clause. Of course, he forgot to mention that it happened on New Year’s Eve, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s in the clear just yet. Because if Douglas’ family puts the pieces together and realize that “Santa” was actually Deacon, that could spell disaster with a capital “D” for Taylor.
