I have so many questions regarding this cute little house in Houston, Texas that is currently for sale. The first of which would be, why doesn't the realtor.com listing for the property say anything about the BBQ smoker that is installed next to the fireplace in the living room? Other questions that come to mind would be how on earth did you get your spouse to agree to having a 4-zone BBQ smoker in the living room? This property that brings the BBQ inside has to be the most Texas house of all time and it's currently for sale so it could be yours.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO