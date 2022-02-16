CCTV released after Chesham Waitrose shoppers verbally abused by two men

PLEASANTVILLE — Two men charged after a standoff with police last Saturday at a city home will remain in jail before trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Jerome Holley, 39, of Pleasantville, appeared before Judge W. Todd Miller Thursday morning. He is charged with maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility, possession of a firearm while distributing controlled dangerous substances, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, possession of CDS, possession of CDS (heroin/fentanyl) with intent to distribute, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of handgun ammunition, certain persons not to have weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm.
